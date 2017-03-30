Teenage legspinner Shadab Khan helps Pakistan earn a three-run win in the second T20 international against the West Indies at Port of Spain.

Pakistan has beaten West Indies by three runs at Port of Spain to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match T20 international series.

Forced to bat first, the tourists were all out for 132, with Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam the only two batsmen who managed to enter the 20s before Wahab Riaz walked in and gave the innings some vital impetus with a cameo of 24 off 10 balls.

The West Indies was cruising in reply until teenage legspinner Shadab Khan, who took 3-7 in his debut last Sunday, was introduced and claimed 4-14, helping Pakistan successfully defended their total and restricting their opponents to 129-8.

Pakistan's victory, however, came at a cost, with Ahmed Shehzad leaving the field of play in an ambulance after four overs of the chase having sustained a neck injury in a collision with Chadwick Walton.

The last two matches of the series are this weekend, with Pakistan winning its sixth straight T20 - five of them at the West Indies' expense.