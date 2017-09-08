The West Indies hold a slender lead over England at the end of day two of their deciding Test match.

England's deciding Test match against the West Indies is delicately balanced at the end of day two, with the tourists holding a slender advantage at Lord's.

The Windies, who are seeking their first win in Britain since 1988, concluded the evening on 93-3, a lead of 22 runs.

Dropped on 24, Ben Stokes made 60 from 74 balls after the morning session was reduced to 4.2 overs by the rain, while Stuart Broad struck two sixes in a cameo 38.

This helped England, who were 24-4 yesterday, reach 194 for a lead of 71, but the match belonged to James Anderson, who struck in the third over to reach the career milestone of 500 Test wickets.

Anderson is the first England bowler and only the third seamer to achieve this feat in the history of cricket.

Meanwhile, Shai Hope led the way for the Windies, finishing the night on 35 to take his series total to 329 runs.