Surrey

Surrey, Middlesex match suspended after crossbow bolt lands on pitch

The County Championship match between Surrey and Middlesex is suspended after a crossbow bolt landed on the pitch at The Oval.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 17:41 UK

The match between Surrey and Middlesex has been suspended after a crossbow landed on the pitch at The Oval.

During the final session of the County Championship fixture, a crossbow bolt - fired from outside the ground - landed in the centre of the pitch.

While the official comment was that a "projectile was fired into the ground from outside", pictures soon began to emerge of the object on social media.


The incident led to both teams being taken off the pitch, and a controlled evacuation taking place in the stands with supporters told to "take cover".

The match was later called off as a draw, although there was no prospect of either team claiming victory during the closing overs of the contest.

