During the final session of the County Championship fixture, a crossbow bolt - fired from outside the ground - landed in the centre of the pitch.

While the official comment was that a "projectile was fired into the ground from outside", pictures soon began to emerge of the object on social media.

Play suspended at the Oval on advice of security. Players have left the field after a crossbow bolt landed on the square..... pic.twitter.com/V5fJADvuKK — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) 31 August 2017

The incident led to both teams being taken off the pitch, and a controlled evacuation taking place in the stands with supporters told to "take cover".

The match was later called off as a draw, although there was no prospect of either team claiming victory during the closing overs of the contest.