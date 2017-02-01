A batting collapse sees England lose by 75 runs to India in the final Twenty20 international in Bangalore.

A batting collapse has seen England lose by 75 runs to India in the final Twenty20 international in Bangalore as the hosts claimed a clean sweep of Test, one-day international and T20 series wins.

Chasing 203, the tourists were 117-2 with seven overs to go after three Eoin Morgan sixes in a Suresh Raina over.

However, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with six wickets for 25 runs as England collapsed from 119-2 to 127 all out.

Earlier on, Raina (63 off 45 balls) and MS Dhoni (56 off 36) earlier struck fifties for India, the latter's first in his 76 T20 internationals.

England were well placed after 12 overs of their reply, but then Morgan (40 off 21) and Joe Root (42 off 37) fell to consecutive Chahal deliveries, which led to eight wickets falling for eight runs in 19 deliveries.

Jos Buttler departed for a duck in Jasprit Bumrah's next over, top-edging an attempted pull, before Chahal dismissed Moeen Ali (2), Ben Stokes (6) and Chris Jordan (0) in his final over, to claim his six-for.

Bumrah (3-14) then swiftly wrapped up the innings, the match, and the series, as Liam Plunkett and Tymal Mills were blasted out without scoring.

England's collapse of eight wickets for eight runs is the second-worst eight-wicket collapse in the history of international cricket.