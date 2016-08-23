Sports Mole speaks to Team GB canoeists Joe Clarke and Liam Heath about their gold-medal success in Rio de Janeiro.

No other country earned more gold medals than Great Britain in different sports at the Rio Olympics - and canoeing played no small part in that feat.

In fact, only cycling and rowing earned Team GB more top podium finishes than canoeing in Brazil - with newcomer Joe Clarke taking gold in the slalom K1, and veteran Liam Heath following up a silver in the K2 with a gold in the K1 200m.

Fresh from Team GB's flight home, Sports Mole grabbed a chat with Clarke and Heath to look back on their success in Rio.

Watch the full interview below: