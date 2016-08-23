Olympics nav header

Interview: GB canoeing gold medallists Joe Clarke, Liam Heath

Sports Mole speaks to Team GB canoeists Joe Clarke and Liam Heath about their gold-medal success in Rio de Janeiro.
By , Editor and Nick Levine
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, August 26, 2016 at 08:07 UK

No other country earned more gold medals than Great Britain in different sports at the Rio Olympics - and canoeing played no small part in that feat.

In fact, only cycling and rowing earned Team GB more top podium finishes than canoeing in Brazil - with newcomer Joe Clarke taking gold in the slalom K1, and veteran Liam Heath following up a silver in the K2 with a gold in the K1 200m.

Fresh from Team GB's flight home, Sports Mole grabbed a chat with Clarke and Heath to look back on their success in Rio.

Watch the full interview below:

Bronze medal winners Liam Heath and Jon Schofield of Great Britain celebrate during the medal ceremony for the Men's Kayak Double (K2) 200m Canoe Sprint on Day 15 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney on August 11, 2012
Heath: 'I went into automatic pilot'
