Joe Joyce adds a final silver medal to Great Britain's tally following defeat to Tony Yoka in the men's super-heavyweight final.

Joe Joyce has added one final medal to Great Britain's Rio 2016 Olympics tally, although he had to settle for silver in his super-heavyweight bout with Tony Yoka.

The Commonwealth and European champion defeated Kazakhstan's Ivan Dychko on Friday to guarantee a place on the podium, but there was to be a tinge of disappointment as he failed to overcome his French opponent in the gold-medal final this evening.

Yoka prevailed on a split decision following a tight 12-minute bout, with the 24-year-old simply proving too clever in the opening two rounds.

Joyce, backed by a number of Brits in the crowd for the Games' final boxing event, threw a number of punches at his opponent in the opening round but Yoka covered well.

That opening round split the judges down the middle, with Yoka doing well to redeem himself late in the round, and it was the Frenchman who came out on top in the second with a more unanimous decision.

Joyce was still imposing himself well and looking on top for large parts, yet it was the world champion who did what was required to land the killer blows and come out on top after the three rounds.

Britain therefore end Rio 2016 with 27 golds, 23 silver and 17 bronze, making this the nation's most successful ever Games, with only the United States above them in the final standings.