Matchroom Sport announce that British welterweight Sam Eggington will face former world champion Paulie Malignaggi at London's O2 Arena on March 4.

The welterweight clash between Sam Eggington and Paulie Malignaggi has been added to the undercard of David Haye's showdown with Tony Bellew.

After his win over Frankie Gavin in October, Eggington had been expected to compete in a big fight in Birmingham, but he will instead travel to London to take on former world champion Malignaggi.

The WBC international belt will be on the line when Eggington looks to move himself up the world rankings, while Malignaggi is effectively fighting to extend his stay at a high level of the sport.

Former British champion Eggington has won 19 of his 22 bouts in the paid ranks, while Malignaggi - who held the WBA belt between 2012 and 2013 - has recorded 36 victories from 43 outings.

As well as the heavyweight clash between Haye and Bellew, Ohara Davies and Derry Mathews are also scheduled to meet in a super-lightweight clash.