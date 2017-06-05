Matchroom Sport reveals that Olympic bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi will make his professional debut with the stable on July 1.

Olympic bronze medalist Joshua Buatsi has decided to turn professional with Matchroom Sport.

Last summer, Buatsi was one of Great Britain's stand-out performers at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro as he progressed through the light-heavyweight tournament to claim a surprise bronze.

He has taken his time before deciding how to continue his career, but it has now been announced that he has linked up with Eddie Hearn's stable ahead of his debut in the paid ranks on July 1.

The 24-year-old said: "After Rio I had to finish my degree then get back in the gym. It's the right move for me. My parents drummed into me about finishing my education. After Brazil I had a year left. Let the show begin.

"Everything for me now is boxing. Before coming here I went for a run, after I will be in the gym. There's competition out there. We're all hungry. It's a brutal sport but I'm ready"

Buatsi follows fellow Team GB fighters Joe Cordina, Josh Kelly, Lawrence Okolie and Anthony Fowler in linking up with Hearn and Matchroom.