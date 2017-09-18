Former Manchester United footballer Rio Ferdinand is reportedly due to announce that he is taking up professional boxing.

The 38-year-old, who has worked as a TV pundit since retiring from football in 2015, regularly posts boxing workout videos on hs social media pages.

According to The Telegraph, the ex-England captain is expected to officially announce his career change on Tuesday afternoon.

The move comes a month after UFC star Conor McGregor made his boxing debut by taking on pound-for-pound legend Floyd Mayweather Jr, who won by a 10th-round stoppage.

Footballers have entered the ring before, namely former Sheffield United striker Curtis Woodhouse, who went on to become British light-welterweight champion.

Ferdinand, who regularly delivers his footballing expertise on BT Sport, has previously called out boxers David Haye, Tony Bellew and Anthony Joshua on social media.

The retired defender had an illustrious 12-year career at United, winning 10 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.