UK Sport rejects basketball funding appeal

British Basketball loses its appeal to have UK Sport's lottery funding reinstated.

British Basketball has lost its appeal to have UK Sport's lottery funding reinstated.

It was announced last month that basketball was one of seven sports to have its funding cut, even though it is the second-most popular team sport in the country.

Today, UK Sport reinstated weightlifting's funding but stood firm on its position with basketball, goalball, synchronised swimming, visually-impaired football, women's water polo and wheelchair fencing.

"Weightlifting came back to us with a compelling new strategy focused on developing their most talented female athletes with a view to challenging for medals by Tokyo 2020," said UK Sport chairman Rodd Carr.

When the initial decision was made, GB captain Drew Sullivan blasted UK Sport for thinking that medals were "more important than legacy and our country's youth".

British Basketball chairman Roger Moreland today added: "The vigorous debate on how we fund elite sport in this country has identified a gap in the funding system, which can particularly affect team sports.

"Winning medals now and in the future should be celebrated, but we need to consider its impact.

"Basketball has a grassroots base bigger than any other British Olympic team sport. A funding system with nearly £350 million pounds available for elite sport cannot be working to the best of its ability, if it can leave sports like basketball behind."

There is a further appeal stage available to British Basketball if they wish to again challenge the decision.