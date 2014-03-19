>Olympics nav header

London 2012 Olympics

UK Sport rejects basketball funding appeal

Great Britain coach Joe Prunty talks to the team during a time out during the International Basketball match between Great Britain and Puerto Rico on August 11, 2013
© Getty Images
British Basketball loses its appeal to have UK Sport's lottery funding reinstated.
By , Football League Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2014 at 12:22 UK

British Basketball has lost its appeal to have UK Sport's lottery funding reinstated.

It was announced last month that basketball was one of seven sports to have its funding cut, even though it is the second-most popular team sport in the country.

Today, UK Sport reinstated weightlifting's funding but stood firm on its position with basketball, goalball, synchronised swimming, visually-impaired football, women's water polo and wheelchair fencing.

"Weightlifting came back to us with a compelling new strategy focused on developing their most talented female athletes with a view to challenging for medals by Tokyo 2020," said UK Sport chairman Rodd Carr.

When the initial decision was made, GB captain Drew Sullivan blasted UK Sport for thinking that medals were "more important than legacy and our country's youth".

British Basketball chairman Roger Moreland today added: "The vigorous debate on how we fund elite sport in this country has identified a gap in the funding system, which can particularly affect team sports.

"Winning medals now and in the future should be celebrated, but we need to consider its impact.

"Basketball has a grassroots base bigger than any other British Olympic team sport. A funding system with nearly £350 million pounds available for elite sport cannot be working to the best of its ability, if it can leave sports like basketball behind."

There is a further appeal stage available to British Basketball if they wish to again challenge the decision.

Drew Sullivan of Great Britain runs down court against Russia during their Men's Basketball Game on Day 2 of the London 2012 Olympic Games on July 29, 2012
Read Next:
GB Basketball captain blasts UK Sport funding cut
>
View our homepages for Drew Sullivan, Rodd Carr, Roger Moreland, Basketball, Weightlifting, Goalball, Swimming, Water Polo, Fencing
Your Comments
More Great Britain News
A jubilant Andy Murray collects his gold medal on August 14, 2016
Andy Murray wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016 award
 People wave flags as the new Olympic emblems are unveiled during a ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Plaza on July 24, 2015
Five Olympic, Paralympic events cut from UK Sport funding for Tokyo 2020
 Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's Heptathlon High Jump during day one of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 22, 2015
Jessica Ennis-Hill "so happy" to be awarded 2011 World heptathlon gold medal
BBC SPOTY contenders announcedNicola Adams 'set to turn professional'Heather Stanning announces retirement Gary Neville donates to GB deaf football teamsLouis Smith banned for two months
British Cycling upholds complaint against Shane SuttonFroome: 'Questions remain over Wiggins steroid useTeam GB imposters sneak onto parade busEnnis-Hill: 'Fear of injury behind retirement call'Ennis-Hill announces retirement from athletics
> Great Britain Homepage