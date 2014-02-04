Great Britain's basketball captain Drew Sullivan blasts UK Sport after they cut all Olympic funding for the sport.

The captain of Great Britain's basketball team has criticised UK Sport for wiping out all Olympic funding for the sport.

It was announced earlier today that basketball was one of seven sports to have its funding cut by UK Sport, and GB skipper Drew Sullivan has been venting his frustration this afternoon.

"I'm desperately disappointed, not only as a player or fan of basketball but also as a parent," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I have three kids and two of them are hugely interested in basketball and when they see me pull on a GB uniform, they say 'Dad, I want to play for my country as well'.

"What hope do they have to achieve their dreams if it doesn't seem to be seen as very important to UK Sport?"

Behind football, basketball is the most popular team sport in the country but lost out to sports like canoeing, shooting and equestrian in UK Sport's funding.

Sullivan added on Twitter: "Desperately disappointed with @uk_sport decision. They've clearly decided that medals are more important than legacy and our countries youth.

"So in light of the @uk_sport funding decision I've decided to quite basketball and learn how to ride a pony or perhaps buy an air rifle as that seems the only chance a basketball player has any chance to make it to Rio or Tokyo #nolegacy4bball."

Synchronised swimming, water polo and weightlifting were the three other sports to have their Olympic funding slashed altogether.