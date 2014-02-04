>Olympics nav header

GB Basketball captain Drew Sullivan blasts UK Sport funding cut

Drew Sullivan of Great Britain runs down court against Russia during their Men's Basketball Game on Day 2 of the London 2012 Olympic Games on July 29, 2012
Great Britain's basketball captain Drew Sullivan blasts UK Sport after they cut all Olympic funding for the sport.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 4, 2014 at 21:14 UK

The captain of Great Britain's basketball team has criticised UK Sport for wiping out all Olympic funding for the sport.

It was announced earlier today that basketball was one of seven sports to have its funding cut by UK Sport, and GB skipper Drew Sullivan has been venting his frustration this afternoon.

"I'm desperately disappointed, not only as a player or fan of basketball but also as a parent," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I have three kids and two of them are hugely interested in basketball and when they see me pull on a GB uniform, they say 'Dad, I want to play for my country as well'.

"What hope do they have to achieve their dreams if it doesn't seem to be seen as very important to UK Sport?"

Behind football, basketball is the most popular team sport in the country but lost out to sports like canoeing, shooting and equestrian in UK Sport's funding.

Sullivan added on Twitter: "Desperately disappointed with @uk_sport decision. They've clearly decided that medals are more important than legacy and our countries youth.

"So in light of the @uk_sport funding decision I've decided to quite basketball and learn how to ride a pony or perhaps buy an air rifle as that seems the only chance a basketball player has any chance to make it to Rio or Tokyo #nolegacy4bball."

Synchronised swimming, water polo and weightlifting were the three other sports to have their Olympic funding slashed altogether.

Louise Hazel in action during the Women's heptathlon at the London Olympics on August 4, 2012
