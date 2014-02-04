>Olympics nav header

UK Sport withdraws funding from seven sports

Chicago Bulls' Luol Deng in action during the game against Brooklyn Nets on April 30, 2013
UK Sport cuts the funding for seven sports, including basketball, beach volleyball and boxing.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 4, 2014 at 18:27 UK

Basketball has been confirmed as one of seven sports that has had its Olympic funding cut by UK Sport.

Weightlifting, synchronised swimming, water polo, beach volleyball, boxing and fencing are the other disciplines that have had their money slashed.

A statement on UK Sport's official website read: "Seven sports have had funding withdrawn and reinvested in other programmes after failing to demonstrate realistic medal potential by Tokyo 2020."

Meanwhile, rowing will receive £32.6m, while cycling (£30.5m), athletics (£26.8m), sailing (£25.5m), swimming (£20.7m) and canoeing (£20m) have all been handed a financial boost.

Tom James poses for a portrait during the Announcement Of The Rowing Athletes Named in Team GB for the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Harte and Garter Hotel on June 6, 2012
