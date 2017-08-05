World 100m champion Justin Gatlin hails Usain Bolt as an "inspiration" after beating him in the Jamaican's final 100m race.

Justin Gatlin has described Usain Bolt as an "inspiration" after beating him to the gold medal in the Jamaican's last ever 100m race this evening.

Gatlin silenced the London Stadium with his surprise triumph, spoiling Bolt's farewell to claim his first World Athletics Championships gold medal since 2005.

The 35-year-old American has widely been regarded as the villain to Bolt's hero status in sprinting due to his past drugs bans, but he paid tribute to the retiring 11-time World Championship gold medallist following his success.

"I tuned [the boos] out through the rounds and stayed the course. I did what I had to do. The people who love me are here cheering for me and cheering at home. I thought of what I would do if I did win but I didn't do any of that," he told BBC Sport.

It is Bolt's last race. I have had many victories and many defeats down the years. It is an amazing occasion. We are rivals on the track but in the warm-down area we joke and have a good time. The first thing he did was congratulate me and say that I didn't deserve the boos. He is an inspiration."

Gatlin had previously been forced to settle for silver to Bolt at the past two World Championships.