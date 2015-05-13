USA 4x100m relay team members Trell Kimmons, Justin Gatlin, Ryan Bailey, Jeff Demps and Darvis Patton are ordered to return the silver medals they won at London 2012.

The United States' 4x100m relay team have been stripped of the silver medals they won at the 2012 Olympic Games, due to Tyson Gay's drugs ban.

Gay, who was handed a 12-month suspension last year after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid, returned his London 2012 medal when the penalty was passed down last May.

The International Olympic Committee has now ordered his teammates, Trell Kimmons, Justin Gatlin, Ryan Bailey, Jeff Demps and Darvis Patton to follow suit by handing in their own medals.

Gatlin has also served two doping bans of his own in the past, including a four-year suspension which lasted until 2010.