>Olympics nav header

London 2012 Olympics

USA Olympic relay team stripped of silver medals

Tyson Gay of the US won the men's 100 m during the Diamond League Athletics meeting 'Athletissima' on July, 4, 2013
© Getty Images
USA 4x100m relay team members Trell Kimmons, Justin Gatlin, Ryan Bailey, Jeff Demps and Darvis Patton are ordered to return the silver medals they won at London 2012.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 14, 2015 at 10:14 UK

The United States' 4x100m relay team have been stripped of the silver medals they won at the 2012 Olympic Games, due to Tyson Gay's drugs ban.

Gay, who was handed a 12-month suspension last year after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid, returned his London 2012 medal when the penalty was passed down last May.

The International Olympic Committee has now ordered his teammates, Trell Kimmons, Justin Gatlin, Ryan Bailey, Jeff Demps and Darvis Patton to follow suit by handing in their own medals.

Gatlin has also served two doping bans of his own in the past, including a four-year suspension which lasted until 2010.

Justin Gatlin of the US gestures after he won gold in the men's 100m final, 22 August 2004
Read Next:
Devonish slams Nike over Gatlin contract
>
View our homepages for Tyson Gay, Trell Kimmons, Justin Gatlin, Ryan Bailey, Jeff Demps, Darvis Patton, Athletics
Your Comments
More United States News
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps attends a Subway press conference to promote healthy living and lifestyle among childrenon December 04, 2013
Michael Phelps given lifetime achievement award at BBC SPOTY show
 Simone Biles of United States performs on the floor during the Women's Floor Exercise Final on day six of the 45th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Guangxi Sports Center Stadium on October 12, 2014
Simone Biles wins 2016 BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award
 Sports Mole logo
Daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay killed in shooting
Russian hackers leak US athletes' filesResult: Rodgers continues GB swimming gold rushThree more sponsors dump Ryan LochteResult: USA take final Rio gold in men's basketballResult: Joe Joyce settles for super-heavyweight silver
Result: Callum Hawkins finishes ninth in men's marathonLochte apologises to Brazil for Rio anticsResult: USA win sixth successive women's basketball goldResult: Team GB claim bronze in women's 4 x 100m relayLochte sorry for false account of Rio 'robbery'
> United States Homepage