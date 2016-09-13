Olympics nav header

Result: Jonathan Broom-Edwards earns high jump silver

Jonathan Broom-Edwards collects silver for ParalympicsGB in the men's high jump T44.
Thursday, September 15, 2016

Jonathan Broom-Edwards has earned silver for Great Britain at his maiden Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Jonathan Broom-Edwards celebrates with his silver medal earned in the men's high jump T44 at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on September 12, 2016© onEdition

The high jumper, competing in the T44 classification, was locked in a battle for the top spot on the podium with long-term rival Maciej Lepiato of Poland.

The 28-year-old equalled his season-best height of 2.10m but was left stunned as Lepiato delivered a new world record of 2.19m.

"It would have been nice to have gone a bit higher but Lepiato is a fantastic jumper," Broom-Edwards told reporters afterwards. "He is superb, he is what is carrying this sport forward and he's what makes me better. I've got something to aim for.

"I'm still fairly new to this. I know what I need to do. I know I've got more in me. It wasn't meant to be today but I know I've just got to keep going and fight harder."

Elsewhere in athletics competition, GB's Sam Ruddock was forced to settle for sixth in the men's shot put F35 after a best throw of 12.70m on his fourth attempt.

Sascha Kindred in action during the men's 200m individual medley SM6 at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on September 12, 2016
