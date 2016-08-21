Olympics nav header

Kate Richardson-Walsh to carry flag for GB at closing ceremony

Kate Richardson-Walsh of England passes during the Women's preliminary match between England and Wales at Glasgow National Hockey Centre during day one of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games on July 24, 2014
© Getty Images
Women's hockey skipper Kate Richardson-Walsh has been chosen to carry the flag for Great Britain at the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The 36-year-old was a part of the side that won gold for Britain by beating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout on Friday evening - their first ever success in the event.

Richardson-Walsh, a four-time Olympian, admits that being selected by Team GB chiefs to help bring down the curtain on a historic Games for the nation is an 'honour and a privilege'.

"I feel incredibly proud to have been chosen," she said. "There are so many athletes here who have achieved great things in Rio and I'm incredibly surprised and excited to carry the flag this evening. I'm very aware of the magnitude of this honour having been part of this magnificent team who have just excelled in so many ways and in so many sports.

"There are so many fantastic multi-Olympians and multi-medallists here I feel it's such a huge honour for me and for hockey as a sport. I've had such a fantastic Games. If you could write a movie script with a fairy tale ending then this would be it.

"However much you talk about working hard and believing that your dreams will come true, when it actually happens you still have to pinch yourself. It's just been an amazing few weeks here."

Boxer Joe Joyce added one final medal to Britain's tally in the men's super-heavyweight on Sunday evening, making it 27 golds, 23 silver and 17 bronze at the end of play in Rio de Janeiro.

Team GB's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning pose with their gold medals at the Rio Olympics on August 12, 2016
