Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's Heptathlon High Jump during day one of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 22, 2015
Jessica Ennis-Hill says that she is "so happy" at being awarded her third World Championship heptathlon gold medal, after Tatyana Chernova was stripped of the 2011 title.
Great Britain athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill has expressed her delight at being retrospectively awarded her third World Championship heptathlon gold medal.

Russia's Tatyana Chernova won gold ahead of Ennis-Hill at the 2011 championships in Daegu, but has had her results annulled for doping.

Chernova was banned in 2015 for two years, stripped of two years of results, up to August 14, 2011, and must now forfeit the world title that she won two weeks later.

In response to the news, Ennis-Hill posted a photograph on her Instagram account of Chernova celebrating after the final event of the 2011 heptathlon, the 800m.

She wrote: "This image was forever imprinted in my mind. However, much it drove me on for what I was about to achieve at my first Olympics in London, in my heart I just knew it was wrong.

"So happy to finally be receiving my gold medal. Triple world champion, wow!"

The 30-year-old announced her retirement from athletics in October.

Tatyana Chernova of Russia reacts in the Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2012
