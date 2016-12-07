Doping sanctions against Russia are extended until further notice by the International Olympic Committee.

The International Olympic Committee has confirmed that doping sanctions against the Russian Federation have been extended until further notice.

Measures against the country were imposed in July after the first part of a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of state-sponsored doping.

On Wednesday, the IOC executive board took the decision to "extend the provisional measures... against Russia until further notice", two days before the full report, compiled by WADA investigator Richard McLaren, is released in London.

Current measures include a request to all sports federations to "freeze their preparations" for major events in Russia.