Twelve athletes who competed in the 2012 Olympics are handed retroactive disqualifications after failing drug tests during the London Games.

Russian Federation's Yuliya Zaripova has been officially stripped of her gold medal from London 2012 Olympics after failing a retroactive drug test.

The 30-year-old, who came out on top in the 3,000m steeplechase event four years ago, had already been handed a ban by the International Association of Athletics Federations earlier this year due to issues with her biological passport.

It has now been announced by the International Olympic Committee that Zaripova also failed a test on a sample from 2012, making her one of 12 to have been disqualified after retests.

Andrey Demanov, Oleksandr Drygol, Cristina Iovu, Alexandr Ivanov, Hripsime Khurshudyan, Iryna Kulesha, Rauli Tsirekidze, Margaryta Tverdokhlib, Almas Uteshov, Nataliya Zabolotnaya and Anatoli Ciricu were the other 11 athletes to face retrospective action.

Habiba Ghribi of Tunisia was presented with the 3,000m steeplechase Olympic gold medal in June this year after Zaripova's issues emerged.