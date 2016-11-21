>Olympics nav header

London 2012 Olympics

Twelve London 2012 athletes disqualified after retests

A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
© Getty Images
Twelve athletes who competed in the 2012 Olympics are handed retroactive disqualifications after failing drug tests during the London Games.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 22:41 UK

Russian Federation's Yuliya Zaripova has been officially stripped of her gold medal from London 2012 Olympics after failing a retroactive drug test.

The 30-year-old, who came out on top in the 3,000m steeplechase event four years ago, had already been handed a ban by the International Association of Athletics Federations earlier this year due to issues with her biological passport.

It has now been announced by the International Olympic Committee that Zaripova also failed a test on a sample from 2012, making her one of 12 to have been disqualified after retests.

Andrey Demanov, Oleksandr Drygol, Cristina Iovu, Alexandr Ivanov, Hripsime Khurshudyan, Iryna Kulesha, Rauli Tsirekidze, Margaryta Tverdokhlib, Almas Uteshov, Nataliya Zabolotnaya and Anatoli Ciricu were the other 11 athletes to face retrospective action.

Habiba Ghribi of Tunisia was presented with the 3,000m steeplechase Olympic gold medal in June this year after Zaripova's issues emerged.

Sports Mole logo
Read Next:
Kazakhstan wins weightlifting gold
>
View our homepages for Yuliya Zaripova, Habiba Ghribi, Andrey Demanov, Oleksandr Drygol, Cristina Iovu, Alexandr Ivanov, Hripsime Khurshudyan, Iryna Kulesha, Margaryta Tverdokhlib, Rauli Tsirekidze, Almas Uteshov, Nataliya Zabolotnaya, Anatoli Ciricu, Athletics
Your Comments
More Russian Federation News
A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
International Olympic Committee extends doping sanctions against Russia
 Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's Heptathlon High Jump during day one of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 22, 2015
Jessica Ennis-Hill "so happy" to be awarded 2011 World heptathlon gold medal
 A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
Twelve London 2012 athletes disqualified after retests
Russian hackers leak US athletes' filesPutin announces plans for own ParalympicsBeijing 2008 weightlifters fail doping retestsRussia lose appeal against Paralympics banAnna Vyakhireva: 'Win means everything'
Andrey Arshavin: 'Everyone dopes in sport'Result: Simone Biles wins third Olympic goldRussian long jumper banned from OlympicsResult: Team GB's Tutton misses out as Kaneto takes goldResult: Biles wins gold for USA in Rio
> Russian Federation Homepage
More Tunisia News
A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
Twelve London 2012 athletes disqualified after retests
 Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi of Kenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win gold in the Women's 3000 metres steeplechase final during day five of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 26, 2015
Result: Kenya's Hyvin Jepkemoi secures 3000m steeplechase title
 Sports Mole logo
Result: Alberto Suarez Laso wins T12 marathon gold
Result: Carter misses out in men's T34 100mResult: Devine pips bronze in T12 800mResult: David Devine wins bronze in T13 1500mResult: McKillop defends T37 800m title in world record timeResult: Prescott wins bronze in women's club throw
Fogg 'happy' with fifth-place finishResult: Mellouli bags 10km marathon gold for TunisiaResult: Zaripova takes steeplechase goldResult: Kom seals guaranteed bronzeResult: Pritchard battles past Jouini
> Tunisia Homepage
More Ukraine News
A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
Twelve London 2012 athletes disqualified after retests
 Sports Mole logo
Result: Paul Blake wins 50th gold medal of Rio 2016 for ParalympicsGB
 Sports Mole logo
Beijing 2008 weightlifting medallists fail doping sample retests
Result: Team GB safely through in women's relayResult: Grabarz fourth in Olympic high jump finalResult: Whitlock wins historic bronze for GBResult: Svitolina stuns Serena at Olympic GamesResult: Drouin wins high jump gold in dramatic style
Ennis-Hill maintains advantage in heptathlonResult: Russia continue synchro dominanceResult: Daley, Gallantree win historic GB goldResult: Xie wins China's fifth consecutive 1m titleResult: France win judo men's team gold in Baku
> Ukraine Homepage
More Republic of Moldova News
A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
Twelve London 2012 athletes disqualified after retests
 Team GB boxer Joe Joyce celebrates following his win over Moldova's Alexei Zavatin at the European Games in Baku on June 20, 2015
Tony Yoka: 'Joe Joyce not very technical or fast'
 Martin Kucera of Slovakia crosses the line to win the Men's 4x400 metres relay during day ten of the Baku 2015 European Games at the Olympic Stadium on June 22, 2015
Result: Slovakia beat Austria to athletics gold
Moldovan athlete blames crowd for quarter-final exitInterview: Joyce: 'I wanted quick start'Result: Team GB's Joe Joyce races to victoryResult: McCormack suffers Oumiha defeatMuhammad: 'I have respect for Cook'
Sadulaev relieved at wrestling goldResult: Moldova miss out on first goldAaron Cook: 'I've let Moldova down'Interview: Aaron Cook rues "missed opportunity"Result: Aaron Cook shocked by Portugal's Ferreira
> Republic of Moldova Homepage