London 2012 Olympics
Twelve London 2012 athletes disqualified after retestsTwelve athletes who competed in the 2012 Olympics are handed retroactive disqualifications after failing drug tests during the London Games.
Nov 21, 20:24
Twenty-three London 2012 competitors fail doping testsOlympic chiefs reveal that 23 London 2012 athletes have failed retrospective doping bans, conducted using the latest scientific methods.
May 27, 13:32
Sebastian Coe: 'Athletics faces long road to redemption'Lord Sebastian Coe admits that the latest corruption allegations surrounding the IAAF have left a dark cloud hanging over the athletics governing body.
Nov 8, 10:19
On this day: Usain Bolt storms to 100m Olympic goldThree years ago today, Usain Bolt proved his doubters wrong by winning the men's 100m final at the London Olympics.
Aug 5, 08:00
Andy Murray taking inspiration from Olympic final win over Roger FedererAndy Murray says that he will take inspiration from a previous major victory over Roger Federer ahead of tomorrow's semi, but admits it may have little bearing on things.
Jul 9, 11:02
USA Olympic relay team stripped of silver medalsUSA 4x100m relay team members Trell Kimmons, Justin Gatlin, Ryan Bailey, Jeff Demps and Darvis Patton are ordered to return the silver medals they won at London 2012.
May 13, 20:18
Football Association wants Team GB football teams for Rio 2016 OlympicsThe Football Association is planning to enter men's and women's Great Britain teams into the Rio 2016 Olympics, the British Olympic Association confirms.
Mar 2, 22:24
Kemar Bailey-Cole: 'London food better than Glasgow'Jamaican sprinter Kemar Bailey-Cole believes that the food being served at the Commonwealth Games needs more seasoning.
Jul 29, 12:14
UK Sport rejects basketball funding appealBritish Basketball loses its appeal to have UK Sport's lottery funding reinstated.
Mar 19, 13:38
Joe Glanfield retires from sailingBritish Olympic medal-winning sailor Joe Glanfield retires from the sport.
Feb 14, 07:44
International Olympic Committee lift India banThe International Olympic Committee lift the 14-month ban on the Indian Olympic Association, according to newly-elected IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.
Feb 11, 07:17
GB Basketball captain Drew Sullivan blasts UK Sport funding cutGreat Britain's basketball captain Drew Sullivan blasts UK Sport after they cut all Olympic funding for the sport.
Feb 4, 17:55
UK Sport withdraws funding from seven sportsUK Sport cuts the funding for seven sports, including basketball, beach volleyball and boxing.
Feb 4, 15:06
Quade Cooper: ARU 'needs to change Rio 2016 policy'Australia fly-half Quade Cooper believes that the Australian Rugby Union needs to alter its policy on selection for the 2016 Olympics.
Jan 25, 13:15
Double Olympic champion Tom James retiresTwo-time Olympic champion Tom James announces his retirement from international rowing at the age of 29.
Nov 29, 07:15
Lindsey Vonn tears ACL in trainingLindsey Vonn tears an anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee following a crash in training with the US ski team on Tuesday.
Nov 20, 22:08
Alastair, Jonathan Brownlee climb Mount Kilimanjaro to "relax"Alastair and Jonathan Brownlee claim that they climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to "relax" following a hectic year.
Oct 28, 14:25
Sochi Olympics sponsors Coca-Cola urged to condemn Russia's anti-gay laws2014 Sochi Winter Olympics sponsors Coca-Cola are urged by a petition to condemn Russia's anti-gay laws.
Oct 22, 12:52
On this day: Ben Johnson stripped of Olympic Games goldOn this day in 1988 Canada's Ben Johnson is stripped of his 1988 Olympic gold medal and world record after testing positive for steroids.
Sep 27, 09:54
On this day: Jonathan Edwards jumps to Olympic goldThirteen years ago today, Jonathan Edwards leaps to gold in the triple jump at the Olympic Games in Sydney.
Sep 25, 09:49
Scotland 'plan to have Olympic, Paralympic teams at Rio 2016'Scottish Sports Minister Shona Robison reveals that Scotland will have their own Olympic and Paralympic teams in Rio 2016 if the country votes for independence next year.
Sep 18, 11:12
Dirk Nowitzki considers international return for 2016 OlympicsDallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki says that he would consider returning to the Germany squad for the 2016 Olympics.
Sep 11, 18:11
Thomas Bach named International Olympic Committee presidentThe International Olympic Committee names Thomas Bach as its new president.
Sep 10, 16:43
Thomas Bach favourite to be named as International Olympic Committee presidentGerman Thomas Bach is reportedly favourite to replace Jacques Rogge as International Olympic Committee president this afternoon.
Sep 10, 11:22
Great Britain knocked out of EuroBasket 2013, lose next year's Olympic fundingGreat Britain go out in the first round of EuroBasket 2013 by losing to Ukraine, meaning that they also lose next year's Olympic funding.
Sep 9, 15:05
International Olympic Committee reinstate wrestlingWrestling beats squash and baseball/softball to be reinstated back into the Olympic programme for the 2020 Games.
Sep 8, 16:47
Rafael Nadal: 'Olympic rejection hard to take'Rafael Nadal says that Madrid's failure to land to 2020 Olympics was a bitter pill to swallow.
Sep 8, 04:42
Tokyo to host 2020 OlympicsTokyo will become the first Asian city to host the Olympic Games twice after winning the decisive International Olympic Committee vote in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Sep 7, 21:22
Lionel Messi supports Madrid's 2020 Olympic bidLionel Messi puts his support behind Madrid's bid to host the Olympic Games in 2020.
Sep 3, 20:00
On this day: Kelly Holmes claims Olympic goldOn this day in 2004, Kelly Holmes won her first Olympic gold medal in the 800m, before completing the double five days later.
Aug 23, 09:45
On this day: Usain Bolt keeps getting fasterSports Mole remembers August 16 in 2008 and 2009 as Usain Bolt twice smashes his own world record.
Aug 16, 09:46
London 2012 Olympics stuntman dies in wing-diving accidentStuntman Mark Sutton, who was part of the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, reportedly dies after crashing into a mountain ridge.
Aug 15, 10:05
On this day: Carl Lewis wins first Olympic goldAmerica's Carl Lewis won the first of his four gold medals in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics in the 100m on this day.
Aug 4, 09:38
On this day: Sir Bradley Wiggins wins Olympic time trialOn this day in 2012, Great Britain's Sir Bradley Wiggins won gold in the Olympic time trial in London.
Aug 1, 09:43
Olympics 'sparked well-being boost in the UK'The London 2012 Olympics was reportedly a contributing factor to people's increase in happiness last year, according to a study by the Office For National Statistics.
Jul 31, 14:57
Mo Farah to focus on marathonMo Farah admits that he could run the marathon at the Rio Olympics instead of middle-distance on the track.
Jul 27, 21:58
On this day: Mixed fortunes for British OlympiansSports Mole looks back on how British athletes fared on this day at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.
Jul 27, 09:45
On this day: David Wilkie wins Olympic goldThirty-seven years ago today, David Wilkie won Olympic gold in the pool at the Montreal Olympics.
Jul 24, 09:40
On this day: Manchester's Olympic bid gathers paceOn this day in 1993, Manchester's bid for the 2000 Olympics gathered pace.
Jul 13, 09:40
Olympic torch to travel to space ahead of Sochi 2014 Winter GamesThe Olympic torch will travel to space ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games.
Jun 24, 14:43