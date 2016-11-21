London 2012 Olympics

Olympics nav header

A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
Twelve London 2012 athletes disqualified after retests
Twelve athletes who competed in the 2012 Olympics are handed retroactive disqualifications after failing drug tests during the London Games.
Nov 21, 20:24
Twenty-three London 2012 competitors fail doping tests
Olympic chiefs reveal that 23 London 2012 athletes have failed retrospective doping bans, conducted using the latest scientific methods.
May 27, 13:32
 British Olympic Association chairman Lord Sebastian Coe attends a press conference ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Main Press Center (MPC) on February 6, 2014
Sebastian Coe: 'Athletics faces long road to redemption'
Lord Sebastian Coe admits that the latest corruption allegations surrounding the IAAF have left a dark cloud hanging over the athletics governing body.
Nov 8, 10:19
 Trinidad and Tobago's Richard Thompson , Jamaica's Asafa Powell, US' Tyson Gay, Jamaica's Yohan Blake, US' Justin Gatlin, Jamaica's Usain Bolt, US' Ryan Bailey, The Netherlands' Churandy Martina compete in the men's 100m final at the athletics event of th
On this day: Usain Bolt storms to 100m Olympic gold
Three years ago today, Usain Bolt proved his doubters wrong by winning the men's 100m final at the London Olympics.
Aug 5, 08:00
 A collage of Roger Federer and Andy Murray during the 2015 Wimbledon Championships
Andy Murray taking inspiration from Olympic final win over Roger Federer
Andy Murray says that he will take inspiration from a previous major victory over Roger Federer ahead of tomorrow's semi, but admits it may have little bearing on things.
Jul 9, 11:02
 Tyson Gay of the US won the men's 100 m during the Diamond League Athletics meeting 'Athletissima' on July, 4, 2013
USA Olympic relay team stripped of silver medals
USA 4x100m relay team members Trell Kimmons, Justin Gatlin, Ryan Bailey, Jeff Demps and Darvis Patton are ordered to return the silver medals they won at London 2012.
May 13, 20:18
 New generic football image
Football Association wants Team GB football teams for Rio 2016 Olympics
The Football Association is planning to enter men's and women's Great Britain teams into the Rio 2016 Olympics, the British Olympic Association confirms.
Mar 2, 22:24
 Kemar Bailey-Cole wins gold in the men's 100m on July 28, 2014
Kemar Bailey-Cole: 'London food better than Glasgow'
Jamaican sprinter Kemar Bailey-Cole believes that the food being served at the Commonwealth Games needs more seasoning.
Jul 29, 12:14
Great Britain coach Joe Prunty talks to the team during a time out during the International Basketball match between Great Britain and Puerto Rico on August 11, 2013
UK Sport rejects basketball funding appeal
British Basketball loses its appeal to have UK Sport's lottery funding reinstated.
Mar 19, 13:38
 Joe Glanfield of Great Britain celebrates with his silver medal after finishing second placed overall in the Men's 470 class event held at the Qingdao Olympic Sailing Center during day 10 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 18, 2008
Joe Glanfield retires from sailing
British Olympic medal-winning sailor Joe Glanfield retires from the sport.
Feb 14, 07:44
 Indian cricket fans wave the national flag to celebrate the win after the first One Day International(ODI) match between India and West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on November 29, 2011
International Olympic Committee lift India ban
The International Olympic Committee lift the 14-month ban on the Indian Olympic Association, according to newly-elected IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.
Feb 11, 07:17
 Drew Sullivan of Great Britain runs down court against Russia during their Men's Basketball Game on Day 2 of the London 2012 Olympic Games on July 29, 2012
GB Basketball captain Drew Sullivan blasts UK Sport funding cut
Great Britain's basketball captain Drew Sullivan blasts UK Sport after they cut all Olympic funding for the sport.
Feb 4, 17:55
 Chicago Bulls' Luol Deng in action during the game against Brooklyn Nets on April 30, 2013
UK Sport withdraws funding from seven sports
UK Sport cuts the funding for seven sports, including basketball, beach volleyball and boxing.
Feb 4, 15:06
 Quade Cooper of Australia scores a try during the International match between Ireland and Australia at Aviva Stadium on November 16, 2013
Quade Cooper: ARU 'needs to change Rio 2016 policy'
Australia fly-half Quade Cooper believes that the Australian Rugby Union needs to alter its policy on selection for the 2016 Olympics.
Jan 25, 13:15
 Tom James poses for a portrait during the Announcement Of The Rowing Athletes Named in Team GB for the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Harte and Garter Hotel on June 6, 2012
Double Olympic champion Tom James retires
Two-time Olympic champion Tom James announces his retirement from international rowing at the age of 29.
Nov 29, 07:15
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team takes the first run to set the pace on the EpicMix Racing Course at Golden Peak on November 8, 2013
Lindsey Vonn tears ACL in training
Lindsey Vonn tears an anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee following a crash in training with the US ski team on Tuesday.
Nov 20, 22:08
 Spain's Javier Gomez crosses the line ahead of Jonathan Brownlee at the PruHealth World Triathlon Grand Final on September 15, 2013
Alastair, Jonathan Brownlee climb Mount Kilimanjaro to "relax"
Alastair and Jonathan Brownlee claim that they climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to "relax" following a hectic year.
Oct 28, 14:25
Sochi Olympics sponsors Coca-Cola urged to condemn Russia's anti-gay laws
2014 Sochi Winter Olympics sponsors Coca-Cola are urged by a petition to condemn Russia's anti-gay laws.
Oct 22, 12:52
 Canadian Ben Johnson speeds to win the 1988 Seoul Olympic 100m final in a world record 9.79 seconds on 24 September, 1988
On this day: Ben Johnson stripped of Olympic Games gold
On this day in 1988 Canada's Ben Johnson is stripped of his 1988 Olympic gold medal and world record after testing positive for steroids.
Sep 27, 09:54
 Jonathan Edwards celebrates winning gold at the 2001 World Championships in Canada.
On this day: Jonathan Edwards jumps to Olympic gold
Thirteen years ago today, Jonathan Edwards leaps to gold in the triple jump at the Olympic Games in Sydney.
Sep 25, 09:49
 Scotland fans swarm Trafalgar Square ahead of the friendly against England on August 14, 2013
Scotland 'plan to have Olympic, Paralympic teams at Rio 2016'
Scottish Sports Minister Shona Robison reveals that Scotland will have their own Olympic and Paralympic teams in Rio 2016 if the country votes for independence next year.
Sep 18, 11:12
 Dallas forward Dirk Nowitzki in action against Memphis on April 15, 2013
Dirk Nowitzki considers international return for 2016 Olympics
Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki says that he would consider returning to the Germany squad for the 2016 Olympics.
Sep 11, 18:11
 IOC Executive Committee Member Thomas Bach looks on during the 125th IOC Session - IOC Presidential Election at the Hilton Hotel on on September 10, 2013
Thomas Bach named International Olympic Committee president
The International Olympic Committee names Thomas Bach as its new president.
Sep 10, 16:43
 IOC Executive Committee Member Thomas Bach looks on during the 125th IOC Session - IOC Presidential Election at the Hilton Hotel on on September 10, 2013
Thomas Bach favourite to be named as International Olympic Committee president
German Thomas Bach is reportedly favourite to replace Jacques Rogge as International Olympic Committee president this afternoon.
Sep 10, 11:22
 Golden State Warriors point-guard Stephen Curry in action during the NBA match against the Los Angeles Clippers on November 4, 2015
Great Britain knocked out of EuroBasket 2013, lose next year's Olympic funding
Great Britain go out in the first round of EuroBasket 2013 by losing to Ukraine, meaning that they also lose next year's Olympic funding.
Sep 9, 15:05
 International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge shows the name of the city of Tokyo elected to host the 2020 Summer Olympics during a session of the IOC in Buenos Aires, on September 7, 2013
International Olympic Committee reinstate wrestling
Wrestling beats squash and baseball/softball to be reinstated back into the Olympic programme for the 2020 Games.
Sep 8, 16:47
Rafael Nadal: 'Olympic rejection hard to take'
Rafael Nadal says that Madrid's failure to land to 2020 Olympics was a bitter pill to swallow.
Sep 8, 04:42
 International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge shows the name of the city of Tokyo elected to host the 2020 Summer Olympics during a session of the IOC in Buenos Aires, on September 7, 2013
Tokyo to host 2020 Olympics
Tokyo will become the first Asian city to host the Olympic Games twice after winning the decisive International Olympic Committee vote in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Sep 7, 21:22
 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the match against Valencia on September 1, 2013
Lionel Messi supports Madrid's 2020 Olympic bid
Lionel Messi puts his support behind Madrid's bid to host the Olympic Games in 2020.
Sep 3, 20:00
 Great Britain's Kelly Holmes celebrates after winning gold in the women's 800 metre final during the Olympic Games in Athens on August 24, 2004
On this day: Kelly Holmes claims Olympic gold
On this day in 2004, Kelly Holmes won her first Olympic gold medal in the 800m, before completing the double five days later.
Aug 23, 09:45
 Jamaica's gold medalist Usain Bolt poses on the podium a day after winning the men's 100m at the National stadium as part of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games on August 17, 2008.
On this day: Usain Bolt keeps getting faster
Sports Mole remembers August 16 in 2008 and 2009 as Usain Bolt twice smashes his own world record.
Aug 16, 09:46
 Fireworks burst over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony on July 28, 2012
London 2012 Olympics stuntman dies in wing-diving accident
Stuntman Mark Sutton, who was part of the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, reportedly dies after crashing into a mountain ridge.
Aug 15, 10:05
 Carl Lewis celebrates winning gold at the 1984 Olympic Games.
On this day: Carl Lewis wins first Olympic gold
America's Carl Lewis won the first of his four gold medals in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics in the 100m on this day.
Aug 4, 09:38
On this day: Sir Bradley Wiggins wins Olympic time trial
On this day in 2012, Great Britain's Sir Bradley Wiggins won gold in the Olympic time trial in London.
Aug 1, 09:43
 Team GB's Jessica Ennis receives her gold medal at London 2012 on August 4, 2012
Olympics 'sparked well-being boost in the UK'
The London 2012 Olympics was reportedly a contributing factor to people's increase in happiness last year, according to a study by the Office For National Statistics.
Jul 31, 14:57
Mo Farah to focus on marathon
Mo Farah admits that he could run the marathon at the Rio Olympics instead of middle-distance on the track.
Jul 27, 21:58
On this day: Mixed fortunes for British Olympians
Sports Mole looks back on how British athletes fared on this day at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.
Jul 27, 09:45
On this day: David Wilkie wins Olympic gold
Thirty-seven years ago today, David Wilkie won Olympic gold in the pool at the Montreal Olympics.
Jul 24, 09:40
On this day: Manchester's Olympic bid gathers pace
On this day in 1993, Manchester's bid for the 2000 Olympics gathered pace.
Jul 13, 09:40
Olympic torch to travel to space ahead of Sochi 2014 Winter Games
The Olympic torch will travel to space ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games.
Jun 24, 14:43
