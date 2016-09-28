Tokyo 2020 venue changes proposed

People walk under the bid emblem of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games hoisted in downtown Tokyo on September 7, 2013
© Getty Images
Japanese authorities are reportedly preparing to propose changes to three more venues due to host the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Japanese authorities are reportedly planning to propose changes to three venues due to host the 2020 Olympics as part of cost-cutting measures.

According to Kyodo News, the proposals will be put before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday and see the rowing and canoeing events moved to a new location some 250 miles away from the capital.

The revised plans will also call for existing venues to host the swimming and volleyball events instead of new venues being built as the Japanese government look to take control of the ballooning costs involved with hosting the Games.

Sailing, taekwondo and basketball have already been moved out of the capital since Tokyo's initial bid, while cycling will take place around 125 miles to the west of the city.

Tokyo won its bid for 2020 on the promise of a "compact Games", proposing that 28 of the 31 sports would be held within a five-mile radius of the Olympic Village.

Britain's Mo Farah celebrates with a 'mobot' pose after winning the final of the men's 5000 metres athletics event at the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the 'Bird's Nest' National Stadium in Beijing on August 29, 2015
